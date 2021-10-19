GoNetwork (GOT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,552.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $152,704.39 and approximately $26,552.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoNetwork

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

