Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Gravity stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,731. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
