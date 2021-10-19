Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Gravity stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,731. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $10,996,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Gravity by 775.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

