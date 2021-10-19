Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 451,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 6,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

