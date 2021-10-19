Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 451,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Great Ajax stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 6,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.