Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Head to Head Comparison

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.92 $21.84 million $1.32 11.89 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

