Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.95 and last traded at $130.92, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 238.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

