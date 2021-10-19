Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAC. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 238.75%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

