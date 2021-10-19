Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 736,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SUPV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 270,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,306. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.