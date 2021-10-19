Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,938. The company has a market cap of $450.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

