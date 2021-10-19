Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Halliburton stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

