Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HRBR opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a return on equity of 71.54% and a net margin of 43.68%.

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

