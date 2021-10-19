Head-To-Head Contrast: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) versus Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exponent and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $399.90 million 14.47 $82.55 million $1.55 71.73 Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 5.00 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -13.37

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exponent and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Montrose Environmental Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Exponent currently has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $37.39, suggesting a potential downside of 40.37%. Given Exponent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 21.94% 26.17% 16.65% Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60%

Risk and Volatility

Exponent has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats Montrose Environmental Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the area of environmental, epidemiology, and health risk analysis. The company was founded by Bernard Ross in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

