Head to Head Review: Bit Digital (BTBT) versus Its Competitors

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bit Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 352 1302 1557 57 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 156.57 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 16.58

Bit Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Summary

Bit Digital rivals beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

