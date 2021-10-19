Head-To-Head Review: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) versus SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 3.06% 2.06% SBA Communications 12.33% -5.61% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 25.95 $76.40 million $1.32 47.11 SBA Communications $2.08 billion 17.01 $24.10 million $9.44 34.26

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SBA Communications. SBA Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 SBA Communications 0 2 12 1 2.93

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $366.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.