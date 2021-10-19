Head-To-Head Survey: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) vs. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and BioXcel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 4 11 0 2.63 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $134.10, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $102.29, suggesting a potential upside of 264.65%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and BioXcel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $271.03 million 19.53 -$186.57 million ($5.28) -14.78 BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.17 million ($3.79) -7.40

BioXcel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioXcel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -97.79% -40.48% -25.37% BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -45.29% -42.47%

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

