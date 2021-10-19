Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 782 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

