Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,389 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 91.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $291.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -634.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.01 and its 200 day moving average is $279.91. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

