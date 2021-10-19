Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.