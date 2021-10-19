Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,898,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,270 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $296,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

