Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 76,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,713,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

