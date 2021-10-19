Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 84.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $103,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 280.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after buying an additional 127,808 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

