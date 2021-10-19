Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Heska worth $53,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 91.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 34.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.21 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.44.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

