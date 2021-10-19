Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has raised its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

HFRO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.