Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.620-$3.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.62-3.73 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HIW opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

