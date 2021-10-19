HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,259,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 2.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 270,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,439,402. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.