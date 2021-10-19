HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,297. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

