HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 155,999 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 155,999 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $920.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

