HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 26,273 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the quarter. APA comprises 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 1,231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 161,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in APA by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,632,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 157,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,169. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

