HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 47,412 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,412 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at $18,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $18,286,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $16,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,961. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

