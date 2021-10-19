Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.50% from the stock’s current price.

HOC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Shares of LON HOC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 143.60 ($1.88). 2,654,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,968. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £737.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

