Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

HON traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

