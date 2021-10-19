Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

