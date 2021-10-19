Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512,893 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of International Paper worth $256,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. 80,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,675. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

