Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,130,060 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,030,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,060 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Citigroup worth $1,275,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

C stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. 387,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,612,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.