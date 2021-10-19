Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 279,684 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279,684 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $310,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

