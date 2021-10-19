Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Humana worth $131,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.90. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.14. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.