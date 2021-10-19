Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,497 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $171,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. 135,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,881. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

