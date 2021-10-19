Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Cut by Natixis

Natixis reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073,735 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.