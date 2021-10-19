Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

BOSS stock opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,400.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

