Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

BOSS stock opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,400.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.32.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

