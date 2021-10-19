Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

