Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.32.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

