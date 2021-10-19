Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.32. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

