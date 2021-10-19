Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.32. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

