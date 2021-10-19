Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $64,304.51 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $64,304.51 or 1.00408523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $7.23 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00068280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00098793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,065.08 or 1.00034674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.42 or 0.06010699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021103 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

