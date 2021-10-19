Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Down 4.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 230,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,033,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

HUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

