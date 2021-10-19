HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 14,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,303,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.