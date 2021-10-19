I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1,331.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.18 or 0.00304384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,173,966 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

