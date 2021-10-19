iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,087,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $433,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000.

NYSEARCA IBMJ opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

