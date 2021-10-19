ICONIQ Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $151,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 537,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 528,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. 26,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

