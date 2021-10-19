Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd Invests $1.14 Billion in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,266,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,594,000. Squarespace accounts for approximately 96.0% of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd owned approximately 14.16% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,968,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,033,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,857,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,922,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Squarespace stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,280. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

