Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NDVAF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

