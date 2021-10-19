Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NDVAF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
Indiva Company Profile
