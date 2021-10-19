Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFJPY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 26,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,839. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Informa has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

