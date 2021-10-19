Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:III traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,235. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.